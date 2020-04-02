Technavio has been monitoring the truck starter motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 319.28 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Borg Warner, DENSO, MAHLE, Mitsubishi Electric, and SEG Automotive are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing need for fuel efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Truck Starter Motor Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Light-duty Trucks
- Medium-duty Trucks
- Heavy-duty Trucks
- Geographic Landscape
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck starter motor market report covers the following areas:
- Truck Starter Motor Market Size
- Truck Starter Motor Market Trends
- Truck Starter Motor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies development of integrated starter-generators as one of the prime reasons driving the truck starter motor market growth during the next few years.
Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truck Starter Motor Market, including some of the vendors such as Borg Warner, DENSO, MAHLE, Mitsubishi Electric, and SEG Automotive. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Starter Motor Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist truck starter motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the truck starter motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the truck starter motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck starter motor market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Light-duty trucks Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Medium- and heavy-duty trucks Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Part 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of integrated starter-generators
- Development of integrated magnetic switch for heavy-duty truck starter motors
- Integration of over crank protection feature
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner
- DENSO
- MAHLE
- Mitsubishi Electric
- SEG Automotive
PART 12: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
List of abbreviations
