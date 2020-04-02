Company reaffirms commitment to enterprise-grade data privacy practices, encryption and customer data protection

Amid unprecedented industry-wide growth in video conferencing usage and ensuing reports regarding user privacy concerns with other platforms, Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to data privacy with a policy that meets the expectations of enterprise customers.

"Privacy and security are of paramount importance to ensuring that Lifesize delivers a truly enterprise-grade video conferencing experience," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize and Serenova. "Organizations around the globe trust us with their most vital business communications and sensitive data, and that trust would be shattered if we had any practices that ran counter to treating customers' privacy with the utmost respect and seriousness. Our sole focus as a company is to deliver customer value through our solutions; we will never treat our customers as the product or their data as a revenue stream."

The company's continued commitment to privacy is reinforced by the Lifesize Privacy Policy:

Lifesize does not trade, rent or sell customer or user information to unaffiliated companies. Personal information may be shared with third parties who work with or support Lifesize in provisioning products and services, like distributors, resellers, shipping and service providers.

Lifesize implements end-to-end encryption for any point-to-point call when using Lifesize hardware or software. This encryption is always enabled and can never be disabled.

Lifesize will store personal information for no longer than is necessary and only as long as is needed to provide services to customers.

Before disclosing personal information for reasons other than those described in the Policy, Lifesize first obtains consent via email, click-through or an online opportunity to opt-out where permitted by applicable law.

Lifesize holds its vendors responsible for complying with the law and routinely reviews their assertions, certifications and registrations relating to privacy and data security.

To ensure users' personal information remains confidential and secure, every Lifesize employee is required to complete mandatory data security and privacy training.

Lifesize implements a variety of industry-standard technical and organizational measures to secure personal information from unauthorized access, use, loss or disclosure.

Lifesize follows relevant federal and international data privacy regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For helpful articles and blog posts along with more documentation about Lifesize's privacy and security practices, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/privacy-commitment.

