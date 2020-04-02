Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
02.04.20
10:59 Uhr
02.04.2020 | 15:22
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 2

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE


The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 April 2020 was 2722.89p (ex income) 2744.07p (cum income).


For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


02 April 2020

