Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 2
2 April 2020
EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board of Early Equity Plc is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier
AQSE GROWTH MARKET CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com