Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
02.04.2020 | 15:28
Early Equity Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 2

2 April 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Early Equity Plc is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier

AQSE GROWTH MARKET CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

