flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX Announces Launch of Virtual Investor Awareness Program on M-Vest

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / flooidCX Corp. (OTCQB:FLCX) ("flooidCX" or the "Company), a customer experience solutions company, today announced that it has launched a virtual investor awareness program on M-Vest.com in an effort to raise awareness and streamline business communications to shareholders and to the investment community as a whole. The Company has published an updated investor presentation on M-Vest.com and intends to provide regular updates through the platform. Please visit https://m-vest.com/insights/discover-companies/flooidCX to access the awareness program and for more information on flooidCX. The Company will not be offering any securities as part of this process.

"We're really excited in working with the M-Vest team to broaden our investor base. The M-Vest platform is very innovative in its approach to working with micro-cap opportunities such as ours." stated Founder & CEO, Richard Hue.

About Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest: Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

M-Vest, a division of Maxim Group LLC, is an online platform that enables issuers to engage a broad range of investors to raise awareness through presentations or raise capital through Regulation A and Regulation D offerings.

About flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX (https://flooidcx.com/) is the customer experience solutions company. We are the global experts who help bridge the customer care and feedback gap between companies and consumers by unifying communications and collaborations over one seamless platform. We utilize our proprietary intuitive suite of solutions that assist businesses to listen, learn and reach out to consumers at the right time.

About Resolution1, Inc.: Resolution1 (https://flooidcx.com/resolution1/) is a "cloud-based" call center-like solution where customers can contact a business via omni-channeled options convenient to them. Businesses can manage the logistics of Customer Care, Feedback or Inquiries throughout their entire organization on one seamless platform. Resolution1 enhances the customer experience, unifies communications and protects a business's reputation by providing solutions to respond instantly while keeping track of every customer inquiry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: potential delays in marketing and sales; problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations; potential of competitive products, services, and technologies; and difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, and in protecting intellectual property. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, along with other very important information about the Company, can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLCX/filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Respective statements concerning the development of flooidCX and other platforms or services under development have been made based on information which the Company believes to be accurate but have not been independently verified.

