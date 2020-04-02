Gesture Recognition Market Worth $32.3 Billion in 2025 and Touchless Sensing Market Worth 15.3 Billion in 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market by Technology (Touch-Based and Touchless), Product (Sanitary Equipment, Touchless Biometric), Type (Online, Offline) Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Gesture Recognition Market is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion in 2025 from USD 9.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.0%. Major drivers for the gesture recognition market's growth are increasing demand for connectivity in the automotive industry, low technical complexity and advanced user experience and growing digitization across several industries. Further, the integration of multiple technologies with gesture control will create opportunities for the gesture recognition market. The major restraint for the market is high power consumption by the gesture-enabled products. Complex framework for manufacturers pose a major challenge to this market.

The touchless sensing market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion in 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.4%. Major drivers for the touchless sensing market include increasing demand for contact-free sensing as well as hygiene issues and favorable programs deployed by the government. The escalating demand for touchless sensing technologies in smartphones and touchless biometric solutions with upgraded tracking and controlling functionalities will create opportunities for the touchless sensing market. The major restraint for the market is higher switchover costs coupled with user resistance. High cost involved in touchless sensing products pose a major challenge to this market.

"Online gesture recognition is expected to hold a larger share of the gesture recognition market

Online gesture is regarded as direct manipulation, such as scaling and rotating. In contrast, offline gesture is usually processed after the interaction is finished; e.g., a circle is drawn to activate a context menu. Offline gesture recognition is a relatively new technology than online gesture recognition. The rate of recognition in offline gesture is lower than that of the online gesture. The online gesture recognition segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Sensors segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the touchless sensingmarket during the forecast period

The touchless sensing market by technology is expected to be dominated by the sensors segment during the forecast. Touchless sensors are developed to help in the user interface innovations centered on period touchless gesturing. The market for sensors is growing owing to the increasing digitization across various industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, government, and banking.

"Gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The gesture recognition market in APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics in this region. The growing demand for gesture-enabled products such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, and smart TVs has propelled the growth of the gesture recognition market in the APAC region.

Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US), IrisGuard (UK), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), and GestureTek (Canada), pmdtechnologies ag (Germany), PointGrab Inc. (Israel), XYZ Interactive (Canada), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Ultraleap (UK), German Auto Labs GmbH (Germany), iPROOV Limited (UK), Gesture Research (India) and OBLONG INDUSTRIES (US) are a few major players in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

