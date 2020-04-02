Anzeige
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - SVM UK Emerging Fund - Quarterly Disclosure

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - SVM UK Emerging Fund - Quarterly Disclosure

PR Newswire

London, April 2

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc
Quarterly Disclosure - 02 April 2020
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 31 March 2020, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
For further information, please contact:
Diane Miller
Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd
0131 718 5618
