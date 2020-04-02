Accedian Skylight Provides Performance Visibility, Analytics and Combined Active and Passive Monitoring for Business-critical Communications Services

MONTREAL, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced that its cloud-native performance monitoring and analytics platform, Skylight, is available with significant new capabilities to provide differentiated network and service performance visibility and reporting for business and managed service providers.

Business-critical network services that support productivity applications and unified communications, video, web and audio conferencing, are the lifeblood of daily business operations. User experience can be heavily impacted by almost invisible bursts of packet loss and delay that were previously very challenging to detect. This becomes even more critical with the current major shift to remote work policies.

Business and managed service providers can now offer value-added performance and analytics services, combining insights from active, high-definition network testing and passive, traffic-based service experience monitoring data in a single pane of glass that end customers can access 24x7 in customer self-service portals.

Skylight provides detailed performance visibility from Layer 2 to Layer 7 for east-west traffic in data centers and in the cloud, at the edge in uCPE and SD-WAN devices, from remote branch locations, and across WAN links. This data is then correlated and analyzed in a single view in the Skylight platform, providing unparalleled service visibility. Skylight's analytics and predictive capabilities also allow service providers to proactively monitor service performance and quickly prioritize and prevent customer-impacting issues.

As a cloud-native software solution, Skylight is multi-tenanted and easy to deploy. Dynamic dashboards and flexible reporting can be customized to support different enterprise customers, eliminating the need for manual reporting. Skylight performance data can also be correlated with other third-party data via APIs to quickly identify issues and speed up problem resolution.

"Accedian Skylight's performance analytics capabilities unify end-to-end service performance monitoring with network traffic visibility on a single platform. Business services providers can automate performance reporting and give their enterprise customers a real-time view of their network and services," said Tom Foottit, VP Product Management at Accedian. "The ability to correlate data for predictive problem identification and faster troubleshooting gives service providers a leg up, allowing them to pinpoint issues that are causing applications to slow down and affecting productivity or disrupting critical communications services like video conferencing."

"Enterprises are demanding near-real-time visibility into performance monitoring and reports of key performance metrics of their business-critical services" added Anil Rao, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason. "Service providers can securely expose real-time data for reporting purposes through customer self-service portals for ease of consumption. Knowing that the service provider has the same view of the service performance as the enterprise customer provides complete transparency and improves customer trust."

Analysys Mason looks deeper into this topic in their new white paper, "Real-time and granular analytics are critical for assuring 5G and SD-WAN services." It is available for complimentary download here.

CONTACT:

Media contact:

James Kim

SourceCode Communications

accedian@sourcecodecomms.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/accedian/r/accedian-skylight-provides-performance-visibility--analytics-and-combined-active-and-passive-monitor,c3080175

The following files are available for download: