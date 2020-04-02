Anzeige
02.04.2020
Miami International Holdings Reports March 2020 Trading Results, New Records for MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Emerald Including 16% Increase in the MIAX Exchange Group's Market Share

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported March 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). With industry volume up over 60% compared to March 2019, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 68 million equity option contracts in March 2020 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,097,343 contracts. The contracts executed by the MIAX Exchange Group represent a total U.S. equity options market share of 11.53%, a new record for the MIAX Exchange Group and an over 16% increase from the 9.89% market share achieved in March 2019.


Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

Feb-20

% Chg.

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

Trading Days

22

21


19


62

61


U.S. Equity Options Industry

590,743,481

365,585,219

61.6%

508,015,456

16.3%

1,570,530,647

1,057,199,259

48.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

68,141,542

36,139,275

88.6%

55,478,341

22.8%

172,216,215

104,992,256

64.0%

MIAX

22,187,374

15,205,060

45.9%

23,177,007

-4.3%

66,313,908

44,478,084

49.1%

MIAX PEARL

24,572,079

19,797,373

24.1%

28,680,070

-14.3%

77,154,976

59,377,330

29.9%

MIAX Emerald

21,382,089

1,136,842

1780.8%

3,621,264

490.5%

28,747,331

1,136,842

2428.7%

Equity Options ADV

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

Feb-20

% Chg.

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

U.S. Equity Options Industry

26,851,976

17,408,820

54.2%

26,737,656

0.4%

25,331,139

17,331,135

46.2%

MIAX Exchange Group

3,097,343

1,720,918

80.0%

2,919,913

6.1%

2,777,681

1,721,185

61.4%

MIAX

1,008,517

724,050

39.3%

1,219,842

-17.3%

1,069,579

729,149

46.7%

MIAX PEARL

1,116,913

942,732

18.5%

1,509,477

-26.0%

1,244,435

973,399

27.8%

MIAX Emerald

971,913

54,135

1695.3%

190,593

409.9%

463,667

18,637

2387.9%











Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

Feb-20

% Chg.

Mar-20

Mar-19

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

11.53%

9.89%

16.7%

10.92%

5.6%

10.97%

9.93%

10.4%

MIAX

3.76%

4.16%

-9.7%

4.56%

-17.7%

4.22%

4.21%

0.4%

MIAX PEARL

4.16%

5.42%

-23.2%

5.65%

-26.3%

4.91%

5.62%

-12.5%

MIAX Emerald

3.62%

0.31%

1064.0%

0.71%

407.8%

1.83%

0.11%

1602.2%

Other achievements and announcements include:

MIAX Emerald

  • New daily market share record
    • 4.85% market share on March 25, 2020
  • New monthly market share record
    • 3.62% market share
  • New daily record for contracts executed
    • 1,431,512 on March 25, 2020
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 21,382,089 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New daily market share record
    • 14.15% market share on March 25, 2020
  • New monthly market share record
    • 11.53% market share
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 68,141,542 contracts

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact:
Dominique Prunetti-Miller
(609) 897-1465
dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

© 2020 PR Newswire