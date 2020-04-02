Miami International Holdings Reports March 2020 Trading Results, New Records for MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Emerald Including 16% Increase in the MIAX Exchange Group's Market Share

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported March 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). With industry volume up over 60% compared to March 2019, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 68 million equity option contracts in March 2020 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,097,343 contracts. The contracts executed by the MIAX Exchange Group represent a total U.S. equity options market share of 11.53%, a new record for the MIAX Exchange Group and an over 16% increase from the 9.89% market share achieved in March 2019.
Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
Feb-20
% Chg.
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
Trading Days
22
21
19
62
61
U.S. Equity Options Industry
590,743,481
365,585,219
61.6%
508,015,456
16.3%
1,570,530,647
1,057,199,259
48.6%
MIAX Exchange Group
68,141,542
36,139,275
88.6%
55,478,341
22.8%
172,216,215
104,992,256
64.0%
MIAX
22,187,374
15,205,060
45.9%
23,177,007
-4.3%
66,313,908
44,478,084
49.1%
MIAX PEARL
24,572,079
19,797,373
24.1%
28,680,070
-14.3%
77,154,976
59,377,330
29.9%
MIAX Emerald
21,382,089
1,136,842
1780.8%
3,621,264
490.5%
28,747,331
1,136,842
2428.7%
Equity Options ADV
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
Feb-20
% Chg.
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
U.S. Equity Options Industry
26,851,976
17,408,820
54.2%
26,737,656
0.4%
25,331,139
17,331,135
46.2%
MIAX Exchange Group
3,097,343
1,720,918
80.0%
2,919,913
6.1%
2,777,681
1,721,185
61.4%
MIAX
1,008,517
724,050
39.3%
1,219,842
-17.3%
1,069,579
729,149
46.7%
MIAX PEARL
1,116,913
942,732
18.5%
1,509,477
-26.0%
1,244,435
973,399
27.8%
MIAX Emerald
971,913
54,135
1695.3%
190,593
409.9%
463,667
18,637
2387.9%
Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
Feb-20
% Chg.
Mar-20
Mar-19
% Chg.
MIAX Exchange Group
11.53%
9.89%
16.7%
10.92%
5.6%
10.97%
9.93%
10.4%
MIAX
3.76%
4.16%
-9.7%
4.56%
-17.7%
4.22%
4.21%
0.4%
MIAX PEARL
4.16%
5.42%
-23.2%
5.65%
-26.3%
4.91%
5.62%
-12.5%
MIAX Emerald
3.62%
0.31%
1064.0%
0.71%
407.8%
1.83%
0.11%
1602.2%
Other achievements and announcements include:
MIAX Emerald
- New daily market share record
- 4.85% market share on March 25, 2020
- New monthly market share record
- 3.62% market share
- New daily record for contracts executed
- 1,431,512 on March 25, 2020
- New monthly record for contracts executed
- 21,382,089 contracts
MIAX Exchange Group
- New daily market share record
- 14.15% market share on March 25, 2020
- New monthly market share record
- 11.53% market share
- New monthly record for contracts executed
- 68,141,542 contracts
For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
Corporate Communications Contact:
Dominique Prunetti-Miller
(609) 897-1465
dprunetti@miami-holdings.com
About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.