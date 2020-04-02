Technavio has been monitoring the smart kitchen appliance market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.99 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for premium innovative appliances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Smart Large Cooking Appliance
- Smart Refrigerator
- Smart Small Cooking Appliance
- Smart Dishwasher
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart kitchen appliance market report covers the following areas:
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Size
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Trends
- Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the smart kitchen appliance market growth during the next few years.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Kitchen Appliance Market, including some of the vendors such as Haier Group, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Kitchen Appliance Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart kitchen appliance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart kitchen appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart kitchen appliance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Smart large cooking appliance Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart refrigerator Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart small cooking appliance Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart dishwasher Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of modular kitchen
- Advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances
- Integration with voice-controlled personal assistants
- Other trends
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Haier Group
- LG Electronics
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung Electronics
- Whirlpool Corporation
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
