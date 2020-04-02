Findit, Inc.: LinkedIn Members and Individual Professionals Can Claim Their Name on Findit Professional As Unemployment Rises

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social and business networking management platform which provides online marketing tools and services to its members is offering professionals the option to claim their name on Findit.com with Findit Professional to heighten their online presence while securing their name.

Many individual professionals use LinkedIn® to publish information about their professional experience to reach potential employers online. However, there is a great chance that once a potential employer reviews your LinkedIn page or resume that you have posted on various job boards or professional websites, that they will go to search engines and search your name to find out additional information about you. Are they going to like what they see?

Findit Professional offers LinkedIn members and individual professionals with the ability to own their own name, or multiple names, on Findit for $9.95 per name, annually. Each name only exists once, so once you have claimed your name, such as Findit.com/JohnTaylororFindit.com/Simone-Carter, no one else can claim those exact names when you continue to renew your name(s) annually. You can also check for prefixes (Dr., Professor, Colonel, Judge, etc.); or suffixes (Sr., Jr., III; M.D., etc.). There are no restrictions on the number of FindIt Professional accounts you may have and the charter price for each account is currently $9.95 annually.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With many people at home due to Covid-19 who may be looking for new employers or to switch companies, it is a great time to really take control of your own online professional presence and create the content you want future employers to see about you. Findit Professional is both competitively priced and easy to use and can help improve the overall exposure an individual has online, which is what makes it a great addition to enhance your LinkedIn exposure."

Once you have claimed your name with Findit Professional you will be required to register a username and password needed to access and manage your FindIt Professional account. The process is streamlined and you can pay with any major credit or debit card. Then, you will have access to your personal Findit dashboard. Here, you can fill out your about section with contact information, your professional experience and education history, and any other accreditations you want potential and future employers to see. You can also link to your LinkedIn Page right from your Findit Page.

Watch Our 60 Second Video On How Findit Professionals Can Work For You

Unlock your online potential and enhance your LinkedIn Profile with Findit Professional. When it comes to your employment, the more places a potential employer can find you, the better chance you have of getting hired. By claiming your name with Findit Professional, filling out your account with great content and photos that can have a title and description and creating status updates about your professional experience and skills, you can begin to increase your overall online presence in search results. Moreover, when you can control the search results under your name(s) in search engines, you get to show potential employers exactly what you want them to see. Start indexing higher in search results with Findit Professional today.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

