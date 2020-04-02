10 Block, a Tech Startup Recognized by SXSW 2019, is Releasing a Universal TV Series and Movie Discovery Platform So You Can See What Your Friends Like

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / 10 BLOCK, a TV guide for the social media generation, announced today their positioning as the leading solution for TV Series & Movie Discovery across all services with a mobile release coming soon.

In the time of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, we need the comfort of good TV and movies more than ever. 10 Block, a Venice-based tech startup with a human recommendation system, has developed a sophisticated mobile experience with a patent pending that allows you to quickly find what to watch next across all TV services by showing you what the people you know and trust are excited about.

"Discovery has always been the problem. The increase of channels and streamers only adds to the struggle viewers face in finding something to watch. Studies show the average American spends 23 minutes every day scrolling through directories before settling on a choice. Meanwhile 70% of the social generations report they are influenced by friends on social media," says CEO and founder Estella Gabriel. The 10 Block platform speeds up discovery and delivers an experience that is second nature to today's mobile demographic comfortable with personal profile-based systems like Spotify, Snapchat, Instagram, Venmo and AirBnB.

The personal profile system on 10 Block allows anyone to customize playlists of their favorite movies and TV series, while also following friends, family, and critical influencers who share what they like across all the TV services, which then populates your home screen. Each profile shows you who they're following, what they're reviewing, what they're commenting on, and what they want you to watch. The 10 Block platform is engineered for network effects, the technology world phenomenon where the value of a tool and its community increase as more people use it.

The 10 Block startup has evolved from its 2017 concept of a short-form streaming platform with social aspects to become in 2020 a universal discovery tool minus the content, allowing viewers to make playlists and review and discuss content across all television platforms. 10 Block has worked to develop a patent-pending social discovery system to fill the gap left by the recommendation algorithms favored by major streamers like Netflix. 10 Block is venture-backed by Mogility Capital and the startup is advised by veteran entertainment industry leaders with backgrounds at Universal Studios/NBCU, DreamWorks Animation, Disney, and Paramount Studios. 10 Block's solution is designed and built for both iOS & Android devices.

