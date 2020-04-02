Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, brings to you a comprehensive portfolio of employee performance analytics solutions to help you get through the crisis without compromising on workforce productivity. The portfolio illustrates Quantzig's ability to help businesses tackle such conditions while delivering a productivity-centered work environment that can deliver better business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005575/en/

HRs are at the forefront of managing a crisis as far the corporate sector is considered, learn how Quantzig's employee performance analytics solutions can help: https://bit.ly/2R2i8uE

Challenging times such as these make it crucial for the corporate sector to modify its operating procedures. With remote working becoming a new reality due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses might find it challenging to track and analyze employee performance. Analyzing the scenario from an employee's perspective one can say that remote working provides employees the opportunity to work flexibly. In place of rigidity and uniformity, KPIs can be customized to the individual, and core hours adjusted by agreement to meet the needs of the employee and the business. Quantzig's portfolio of employee performance management solutions can provide the data to help manage this change and gauge its success over time. Since the solutions also focus on identifying strengths and areas for improvement within your workforce it helps you to maximize outcomes by better managing your investments.

According to Quantzig's HR analytics experts, "Employee performance analytics can help enterprises to enhance workforce performance by architecting a digital workplace that supports increasingly diverse roles and needs, augmented with an immersive and coherent analytical approach."

Talk to our analytics experts to optimize the way you use analytics and make smarter human capital management decisions.

How Employee Performance Analytics Can Help Your Organization?

As a part of our HR analytics services, we offer advanced employee performance analytics solutions that can help organizations and HR managers gauge employee performance using advanced analytical approaches. Our solutions also enable businesses to:

Determine common traits of leaders at all organizational levels and find hidden correlations using advanced analytics techniques

Leverage advanced analytics to identify and nurture top talent and keep them motivated for the future

Request a FREE proposal to gain detailed insights into our HR analytics solutions portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005575/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us