Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Tradegate
02.04.20
18:26 Uhr
36,535 Euro
+2,010
+5,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,445
36,625
18:30
36,500
36,605
18:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SA36,535+5,82 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,52
Hebel: 6,63
mit moderatem Hebel