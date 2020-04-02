TRON Partnership Brings TRX and BTT Rewards to Refereum Users Stuck Indoors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / TRON has partnered with Refereum, enabling TRX and BitTorrent Token (BTT) to be earned by video game streamers. The partnership gives users of the gaming rewards platform access to two of the most liquid and versatile crypto tokens, while enhancing the appeal of Refereum to users who are stuck indoors. As a result, gamers can earn crypto rewards, receiving a passive income for doing something they love.

In November, Refereum partnered with blockchain streaming platform DLive, rolling out rewards for more than 6 million gamers. Through its partnership with TRON, Refereum has now unlocked new ways for users to earn TRX and BTT. Throughout April, fans who join Refereum, watch their favorite DLive streamers, and retweet certain content will be gifted loot crates containing TRX and game codes.

TRON's commitment to gaming can be seen in its acquisition of DLive and subsequent partnership with Refereum. Aided by acquisitions across other verticals, TRON is adding value to streamers and their fans, while making it easier to earn crypto.

Refereum CEO, Dylan Jones said: "It's our hope that through this partnership with TRON and DLive we can make time at home more interesting for millions of people by offering rewards for watching game streams."

DLive CEO, Charles Wayn "At DLive, we want to do our part in helping stop the spread and contain the Coronavirus. Stay indoors, watch your favorite streamers on DLive, and earn rewards! Let's have some fun and enjoy some great live-streaming content!"

Through gamifying the streaming experience, Refereum and DLive have turned a passive pastime into a dynamic one. At a time when much of the world has been forced to remain at home, TRON's partnership with Refereum provides incentives for gamers to stay indoors and earn while being entertained.

About TRON: TRON is the leading dApp network, supporting a wide range of gaming, entertainment, and trading applications, and a top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap. The TRON protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers world-class public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem.

About Refereum: Refereum is a gaming platform that rewards users for doing what they love?: ?playing and engaging with their favorite games. By joining a hub on Refereum, users can earn prizes for completing quests? such as streaming a specific game or watching a favorite streamer, while accumulating points that can be redeemed for rewards.

