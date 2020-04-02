

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks fluctuated early in the session but have moved significantly higher over the course of morning trading on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages are partly offsetting the steep losses posted in the previous session.



The major averages have pulled back off their highs in recent trading but currently remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 325.20 points or 1.6 percent at 21,268.71, the Nasdaq is up 82.57 points or 1.1 percent at 7,443.15 and the S&P 500 is up 39.47 points or 1.6 percent at 2,509.97.



Energy stocks have helped to lead the way higher, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery is currently jumping $3.27 to $23.58 a barrel after tumbling to an eighteen-year low earlier this week.



The jump in oil prices comes after President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia and Russia would resolve their price war within a 'few days.'



Trump also indicated he has invited oil executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the industry, saying, 'We don't want to lose our great oil companies.'



The president recently spoke to CNBC and said he expects Russian President Vladmir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to announce an agreement to cut oil production by at least 10 million barrels per day.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index has skyrocketed by 14 percent, the NYSE Natural Gas Index has spiked by 10 percent and Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 5 percent.



Gold stocks have also shown a substantial move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 5.7 percent. The rally by gold stocks comes as the price of gold for June delivery is soaring $41.10 to $1,632.50 an ounce.



Considerable strength has also emerged among chemical, networking, telecom and computer hardware stocks, which are moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



The strength that has emerged on Wall Street comes even though the Labor Department released a report before the start of trading showing another spike in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 28th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims skyrocketed to 6.648 million, an increase of 3.341 million from the previous week's revised level of 3.307 million.



With another record-breaking increase, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims reached the highest level in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.



In the past two weeks, nearly 10 million people have filed for unemployment, which economists say translates to an unemployment rate of about 10 percent.



Overseas, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.7 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.4 basis points at 0.611 percent.



