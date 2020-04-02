A/S Storebælt: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting
Attachments
- Exhibit 1Translation of Articles of Association Storebælt UK april 2020 ændringsmark (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2bf9d0b7-97c8-4e0c-b742-5f003efd94a2)
- ÅR_SBF Årsrapport _2019_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd1824d7-de46-46b8-975b-27f34d808e8e)
- Bilag 2 CV ASØ SBF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9c36bad-120d-4be5-b8cd-08a57af8d02d)
- 2020 Indkaldelse - AS Storebælt UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0945516-1931-4068-8bc0-140dc7e5d975)