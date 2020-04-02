The "Europe 5G in IoT Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Radio Technology; Device Range; End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe 5G in IoT market accounted for US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,679.8 Mn by 2027.

With the constant and steep increase in the use of mobile phones, mobile data generation is set to witness a sharp rise in the coming years. The growth is proliferated through technological advances such as IoT and 4G networks. The mobile data traffic continues to rise across the region. Apart from North America, Europe captures a large share of data traffic volume, compared to the remaining major regions. This is ascribed to high penetration of devices such as smartphones and well-built LTE networks, complemented by the reasonable package rates of huge data volumes.

The already consumption of services, including videos and applications such as AR and VR, is anticipated to become more dominant with the introduction of 5G technology during the forecast period. Populous markets such as Europe that are early with 5G network implementation are expected to be the prominent contributor to data traffic growth. According to the Ericsson mobility report, mobile data traffic in Europe is predicted to reach 14 EB per month by 2024. Thus, above factors drives the Europe 5G in IoT market.

The Europe 5G in IoT market is segmented based on radio technology, device range, and end-user industry. Based on the radio technology, the Europe 5G in IoT market is segmented into 5G NR standalone architecture and 5G NR non-standalone architecture. Based on device range, the Europe 5G in IoT market is bifurcated into the short range IoT devices and wide range IoT devices. Based on end-user industry, the Europe 5G in IoT market is bifurcated into manufacturing, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, mining, and others.

