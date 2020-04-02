A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that sheds light on how the US retail industry can combat the impact of COVID-19 on their supply chain operations.

Ever since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, industries across the world have been facing major challenges with managing their supply chain. The US retail industry is also facing major problems with managing their logistics and supply chains. While focusing on supply chain management and operations companies tend to ignore worker's health conditions. With the sudden emergence of this virus, retail companies mostly into the grocery segment are witnessing a sudden surge in demand hence the most of the US-based retail businesses are facing major challenges with inventory shortages, supply chain management, and warehouse discrepancies. Supply chain analytics in retail must be leveraged in such a situation to combat all the problems which are appearing due to the sudden emergence of coronavirus.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig's retail supply chain analytics solutions helped a leading retail company to streamline their logistics and supply chain operations. With a high rise in demand, the client was looking at ensuring the on-shelf availability of essential products by synchronizing the supply chain. Logistics, and inventory shortages. Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions helped the client to improve operations and become more resilient by diversifying their supply chain functions. Contact us to know how supply chain analytics in retail can enable retail companies to streamline supply chain operations.

"Leveraging supply chain analytics in retail can help you drive fact-based analysis and ensure the pragmatic delivery of leaner, flexible operations that reduces waste and minimizes risks across your supply chain," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client's challenges, Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts came up with a quantifiable analytics solution to curb the impact of coronavirus on the client's supply chain operations. Leveraging retail industry analytics helped the US-based grocery retailer to forecast product demand on a large scale. As a result, it achieved a 55% reduction in inventory and warehouse management costs.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 55% reduction in inventory cost

Diversify supply chain operations

