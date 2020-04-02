

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $25 billion worth of ten-year notes and $17 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted modestly above average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX