SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on impact analysis solutions to help IT companies obtain deep dive insights on enterprise-level business continuity roadmap consulting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005689/en/

Every IT company is witnessing its priorities shifting dramatically, as impacts from the spread of COVID-19 enter completely into uncharted territory in the US and Europe. Fear of economic fallout is dominating the top IT companies and making it difficult to maintain daily operations. Most technology leaders are overwhelmed trying to reduce the impact of COVID-19. The primary focus should be on building resilience to maintain operations as the normal protocols evolve.

At SpendEdge, we understand that IT companies must leverage new technology while keeping costs down and develop a plan to ensure that employees continue to access the tools and data they need to do their jobs. The article provides deep-dive insights into the enterprise-level business continuity roadmap consulting.

Benefits of Enterprise-level Business Continuity Roadmap Consulting Services

Opportunity assessment

The premiere services offered by SpendEdge can help companies assess the capability and maturity of current business continuity based on IT industry best practices and standards. The insights offered can help companies to establish a baseline of maturity and capability apart from developing a roadmap for future growth. The experts review the existing sourcing process to help companies validate business requirements, understand constraints to prioritize profit opportunities and stay relevant in the wake of COVID-19.

Want to obtain actionable insights to perform impact analysis for your organization? Request a free proposalto gain insights into our customized solutions.

Business impact analysis

The impact analysis solution offered by SpendEdge help companies to analyze recovery strategy options and address the key first step of aligning business requirements with IT recovery capabilities. Performing comprehensive impact analysis helps companies to identify business processes and information technology while determining the qualitative and quantitative impact of COVID-19. It facilitates companies to define the organization's target Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs). To perform impact analysis and identify recovery strategy options, get in touch with our experts now!

Threat and risk assessment

Conducting impact analysis can help companies to understand the risks that can affect the key business and IT processing facilities. It can identify critical areas of risk exposure and enable companies to take the right measures to mitigate those risks. Not only this but it can also help businesses identify opportunities for growth.

To minimize the impact of COVID-19 and conduct impact analysis for your business, reach out to our analysts now!

You may also like:

Impact of COVID-19: Risk Mitigation Strategies for Overall Country-Specific Supply Chain Operations

Reducing the Risk of Supply Chain Disruptions in the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

Strategies to Minimize the Impact of Coronavirus on Supply Chains

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005689/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us