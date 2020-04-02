MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Launches New Corporate Website 02-Apr-2020 / 19:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Launches New Corporate Website ************************************* Krasnodar, Russia (2 April, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the launch of the new corporate website. We are pleased to announce the launch of the new Magnit corporate website - https://www.magnit.com/en/ [1] . As of April 2, 2020, all new information (press releases, presentations, etc.) is published on the new corporate website. Access to the website http://ir.magnit.com/ [2] will be limited. We hope that the new corporate website will be convenient for you. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 56379 EQS News ID: 1014483 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cddb968abaa42a4de5ef57b8dc3254a3&application_id=1014483&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3af72a4c409732758860c7c70e0d24e&application_id=1014483&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

