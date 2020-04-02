Worldwide Golf Shops Selects Akeneo as Exclusive PIM Provider

Golf retail giant tees up a partnership with multichannel leader as well as global professional services firm Infoverity to optimize its eCommerce offer

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Worldwide Golf Shops, one of the nation's largest golf retailers with more than 83 stores in 20 states, has selected Akeneo as its exclusive product information management (PIM) solution provider. The partnership will leverage the Akeneo product experience management (PXM) platform to support Worldwide Golf Shops' 2020 business objectives of continuing the rapid expansion of its eCommerce empire and doubling down on online and omnichannel selling by providing best-in-class product experiences across channels.

Worldwide Golf Shops' implementation of Akeneo PIM is led by Infoverity, the leading systems integrator and managed services provider, which has won global recognition for its expertise in helping enterprises maximize the value from information management and data governance solutions. "We formed a true partnership with the Worldwide Golf team, and the Akeneo solution was very straightforward to configure in the user interface (UI), matching the intuitive nature of the end-user UI," said Mike Luthman, Managing Consultant at Infoverity.

Akeneo PIM's feature-rich, open-source technology is a major step up for Worldwide Golf Shops, which previously relied on a combination of Excel spreadsheets, enterprise resource planning systems, and eCommerce platforms to manage product information across thousands of SKUs and product categories. With Infoverity's help facilitating a switch to Akeneo's dedicated PIM solution, Worldwide Golf Shops was able to dramatically improve the quality of its product information, while operating at vastly increased speed and scale in bringing new products to market, and enabling the web merchandising team to keep resources up-to-date and consistent across channels.

Worldwide Golf Shops selected Akeneo PIM based on the platform's usability and highly flexible feature-set, which provides easy customizability for enterprise clients and can easily integrate into clients' existing eCommerce tech stacks. Akeneo PIM, along with Infoverity's strategic tech support, will help Worldwide Golf Shops achieve ambitious business-growth targets in 2020 and beyond, facilitating the rapid, scalable launch and onboarding of new products across multiple channels and markets. By implementing Akeneo PIM, which provides a single point of truth for all product-related data and information, Worldwide Golf Shops will also boost efficiency and productivity for its staff members.

With Akeneo PIM, Worldwide Golf Shops also anticipates a sharp reduction in online returns and the associated business costs, all while enhancing conversion rates, average order value, customer experience, and brand loyalty. According to a recent survey conducted by Akeneo and Accenture in France, 80% of shoppers have abandoned a purchase and 40% have returned a product because of missing or inaccurate product information. Nearly a third of consumers also say they would pay more for a product if provided with complete product information, while more than a third are prepared to pay more for outstanding product experience.

"The rapidly evolving eCommerce space, and omnichannel selling more broadly, is a vital part of our strategy for growth. Akeneo PIM's features and extremely user-friendly UI is enabling us to bring our online and omnichannel selling into the 21st century, while offering a consistent and streamlined product experience across all our customer touchpoints," says Jill Vestal, Director of Purchasing/Operations at Worldwide Golf Shops. "We also can't say enough about the Infoverity team, who have been enormously supportive and responsive during the implementation process to ensure the smooth running of our Akeneo deployment. We couldn't have done this without them."

"We're thrilled to welcome Worldwide Golf Shops to the growing list of enterprise brand clients that trust Akeneo's product experience management solutions to deliver relevant product content at the right time and in the right place," said Mike Bender, VP of North America Sales at Akeneo. "Customer success is our No.1 priority. Together with the Infoverity team, which similarly pulls out all the stops to deliver lasting success for its clients, we will work alongside Worldwide Golf every step of their PXM journey to help them make the most of Akeneo's powerful platform."

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Midland Schientific, Air Liquide, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

About Infoverity:

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Managed Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors. Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in France, Germany and Russia.

