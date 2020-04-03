

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to contract in March, and at a much steeper rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a services PMI score of 33.8.



That's down sharply from 46.8 in February, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output fell at a near-record pace as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand. Employment declined as operating requirements slumped.



Business activity is expected to fall sharply over the next 12 months.



The composite index came in with a score of 36.2, down from 47.0 in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX