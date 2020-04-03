

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it will temporarily suspend production operations at its facilities in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, in light of the company's continuous assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the region.



The suspension of the operation will begin at the end of day on April 3, and will last two weeks, with return to work on April 20.



The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military rotorcraft, including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf. Defense and commercial services work and engineering design activities are also performed at the site.



The company will conduct additional deep cleaning activities at buildings across the site and establish rigorous criteria for return to work.



Philadelphia area employees who can work from home will continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for the 10 working days - double the normal company policy, the company said.



Earlier today, Boeing said it is offering buyouts to its workers in an effort to lower workforce, as the aerospace industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told the company's employees that it is starting a 'voluntary layoff plan' that will allow eligible workers to leave the company with a pay and benefits package.



