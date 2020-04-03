

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop AG said it has withdrawn its outlook for 2020, amid the COVID 19 Pandemic. It is not possible to estimate the further course of events or economic impact for 2020.



In addition, a 70 million euros agreement was signed as planned on 26 March 2020 to refinance the loans maturing in 2020.



In Germany, new law was passed, and has extensive legal and financial support measures for companies affected. It includes temporary special protection against terminating tenants' contracts for non-payment of rent in the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020, where it can be credibly shown that this delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In Poland, a law enacted with effect from 1 April 2020 suspends the obligation to pay rent for the closure period. In Hungary, too, the government has announced a plan to provide immediate relief to tenants in terms of rent payments.



