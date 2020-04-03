

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's services activity contracted in March, albeit at a slower pace, as the sector faces challenging conditions in March, with the coronavirus, or covid-19 outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 43.0 in March from 26.5 in February. However, a score below 50 indicates contraction.



The composite output index advanced to 46.7 in March from 27.5 a month ago. But this was the second-lowest score in eleven years.



The fall was commonly associated with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on demand and supply chains.



