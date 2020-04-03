Allen Carr's Easyway: The World's Most Successful, Stop-smoking Method Launches Nationwide Free Access to Books and Online Support Services, to Ensure Everyone in the UK Can QuitforCovid

LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the severity of Coronavirus and the impact it has on the lungs, Chief Medical Advisor Chris Witty has advised smokers that now is a good time to give up. As part of a nationwide campaign to QuitforCovid, Allen Carr's Easyway, proven to be the most successful stop-smoking method of all time curing an estimated 50 million people worldwide, has shown its full support by creating a dedicated 'Prepare to Quit' online programme for smokers and those that vape, along with access to many of its best-selling audiobooks, completely free of charge, via www.allencarr.com/free-stuff

John Dicey (former 80-a day smoker), Global CEO & Senior Therapist of Allen Carr's Easyway comments:

"Having created a similar online package at the request of Action on Smoking & Health (ASH) Wales, we realised how effective this could be in the fight against Coronavirus and have decided to offer it throughout the UK, free of charge, to ensure the British public can StayHome & QuitforCovid. I'm also liaising with our teams across the world to do the same thing - it really is a global effort."

Allen's Carr's Easyway has proved to be the most successful stop-smoking method of all time, curing an estimated 50 million people worldwide, offering access via their best-selling books, live group seminars (now presented online) or their Online Video Programme. The method is endorsed by a wide variety of celebrities and opinion formers. Michael McIntyre, Chrissie Hynde, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Mraz and Anjelica Huston are long-term supporters of Allen Carr's Easyway.

Global corporations such as Vitality Health Insurance, Google, UBS, Facebook, Vodafone, Sony, Ford, BP, Unilever, Total, Pfizer, IKEA, JCB, Telefonica, BMW, and Nestle´ have provided Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking Live Seminars to their employees as part of their wellbeing programs for many years.

An independent RCT recently proved the Allen Carr method to be as effective, if not more, than the techniques currently offered by the UK NHS's Gold Standard Stop Smoking Service. Allen Carr's Easyway is clinically proven and requires no drugs or nicotine substitutes/replacements. The team are currently speaking to the Department of Health about making the method freely available to all ASAP.

