Australian Fitness Crusader, Kim Beach Gifts 2 Free Months of her Weight Loss Program for Women Everywhere

Women across the world now have full and free access to Australia's popular health program, Kim Beach Life. This features real-time 24/7 support from certified trainers, home workouts, tailored eating plans, hundreds of easy recipes and access to the Kim Beach Life community, plus bonus access to her premium app.

SYDNEY, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Australian fitness leader, Kim Beach announced she will give away two free months of full access to her Kim Beach Life program and premium app to all new subscribers. Inspired by the generosity and kindness from her community, this initiative is vital to Kim's mission to empower women through their health and fitness journey.

"Last Sunday, my husband John and I were driving back to Sydney talking about how we could help people in these challenging circumstances," says Kim Beach. "I realised free access to our Kim Beach Life program could help so many women. I'm always so proud of how our crew is so genuine and empowering - that's what the world needs right now!"

Current Kim Beach Life UK members such as, Kate strongly support this. "This is an amazingly positive group. The Aussie/Great Britain support crew always answered any questions I had immediately," Kate says.

"I really enjoyed the variety of home exercises and the meals didn't upset the family routine. I got together with friends I hadn't seen in months and they couldn't get over how great I looked, not just the weight loss, but how healthy."

Kim Beach explains, "I want to help all women stay healthy during these uncertain times and feel supported by our community," she says. "I have dedicated my professional life to this and everything I learned along the way is packed into my program."

Learn more about the Kim Beach Life free two month offer here: https://kimbeach.com/kim-beach-life-app/

About Kim Beach: Kim Beach is a leading Australian fitness expert with more than 620,000 fans across the world. Known for her down-to-earth approach and sustainable solutions, Kim Beach has empowered others for more than 17 years. Her knowledge, expertise and team are all available at one's fingertips through the popular Kim Beach Life program and premium app. Discover more: www.kimbeach.com