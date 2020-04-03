WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Directorate Change

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director change

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") announces the following board changes.

Nigel Mills will join Wood as a non-executive director with effect from May 1, 2020.

Nigel, who was appointed following an external recruitment process, is currently Senior Independent Director of Persimmon plc and, until the end of April, a Senior Adviser at Citigroup Global Markets. He was previously Chairman of Corporate Broking at Citi between 2005-2015 and Chief Executive at Hoare Govett between 1995-2005.

There are no other details which require to be disclosed under the Listing Rules LR 9.6.13 and Nigel does not have any interest in the shares of Wood.

Jeremy Wilson will resign as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee upon conclusion of the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting and does not intend to stand for re-election at that meeting. Jeremy has been a director of Wood since August 2011 and his resignation is in line with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code regarding the tenure of independent directors.

Upon Jeremy's resignation, Jacqui Ferguson will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Nigel Mills will be appointed Senior Independent Director.

Roy Franklin, Chair of Wood's board, said "I am delighted to welcome Nigel to the board. His extensive financial, commercial and investor relations experience in advising some of the UK's largest companies across a broad range of end markets will strengthen the board following his appointment."

"I would like to personally thank Jeremy for his dedication to Wood over the past nine years. His support to the board and particularly his knowledge of capital markets has been invaluable, helping to guide Wood through a period of significant development."

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre,

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary