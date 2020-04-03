The Chinese group's loss widened significantly from the preceding 12-month period, despite posting a 5.4% year-on-year jump in revenue to RMB1.7 billion ($242.2 million).Shunfeng International Clean Energy (SFCE) recorded a loss of RMB1.88 billion ($265.2 million) last year, from RMB1.71 billion loss in 2018. Group revenue edged up 5.4% year on year to RMB1,731,106,000, up 5.4% year on year to RMB1.7 billion, according to the group's unaudited results for the year to Dec. 31, 2019. It attributed the delay in the auditing process to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Its PV projects in China accounted ...

