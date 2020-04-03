

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Friday said it is sending a Supplemental Chair's Letter to shareholders following the announcement on March 30 about the decision by the Directors that it is no longer appropriate to recommend the payment of a final dividend for 2019.



The Company on March 17 had distributed to shareholders its notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting and its Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2019.



The company now said the the Supplemental Chair's Letter gives formal notice that the Notice of AGM is amended.



The AGM now will be held on April 28. In line with the Government's compulsory measures relating to social distancing in light of Covid-19, the Company will not be able to give shareholders access to attend the Meeting in person and asked them to vote by way of proxy.



