

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stated that no further dividends will be proposed in respect of the year ending 2 May 2020. The Group has reduced its previously planned 2020/21 capital expenditure. It scaled down the planned expenditure to around 40 million pounds of cash capital expenditure and around 20 million pounds of new leases.



Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Chief Executive, said: 'We would like to thank the respective governments and our local authority partners for their support through this very challenging period. It is welcome recognition of the importance of maintaining bus services at this time, and it will enable key workers to continue to travel to and from work, as well as ensuring communities can still access food, medical care and other essential services.'



