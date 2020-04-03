Den 11 november 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Swedol AB (publ) ("Swedol" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Momentum Group AB (publ) till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 23 mars 2020 offentliggjorde Momentum Group AB (publ) ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget kontrollerade ca 97,8 procent av aktierna i Swedol, och att bolaget avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Swedol samt verka för en avnotering av dessa från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 2 april 2020, offentliggjorde Swedol ett pressmeddelande med information om att Momentum Group AB (publ) påkallat tvångsinlösen avseende resterande aktier i Bolaget, och att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten ansökt om avnotering. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen för aktierna (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) i Swedol AB (publ). On November 11, 2019, the shares in Swedol AB (publ) ("Swedol" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a takeover bid from Momentum Group AB (publ) to the shareholders of the Company. On March 23, 2020, Momentum Group AB (publ) published a press release with information that it controlled approximately 97.8 percent of the shares in Swedol, and that it intended to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 2, 2020, Swedol published a press release with information that Momentum Group AB (publ) has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company, and that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) in Swedol AB (publ). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.