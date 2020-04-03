

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc. (BA.L) said its board will defer its decision on a 13.8 pence per share dividend proposed by the Board when announcing the company's 2019 results in February. A resolution to approve a final dividend will not be put to Shareholders at the AGM, which will be held on 7 May 2020 as scheduled.



The company said it is in a strong position with a large order backlog, mainly consisting of long-term Government contracts across a wide international customer base.



In the first quarter of 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic has had no material impact on the financial performance of the Group.



The company is seeing more significant disruptions in the second-quarter. It continues to assess the impact on its business of the measures announced by national governments, together with the actions the Group has taken to support customers and suppliers.



The proposed acquisitions of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business and Raytheon's Airborne Tactical Radios business are still expected to complete in the coming months.



Both acquisitions are conditional on the completion of the Raytheon and United Technologies Corporation merger, now due to complete on 3 April 2020, as well as other customary closing conditions and required US regulatory approvals.



The company said the COVID-19 pandemic will impact its previous guidance for 2020. At present, it is not possible to predict either the duration of the disruption or its impact on the 2020 outturn.



