The so-called Optiverter is an all-in-one residential solution developed by startup Ubik Solutions and researchers from Estonia's TalTech Power Electronics Research Group. The developers claim that the new solution can provide 30% more power than traditional microinverters under partially shaded conditions.Power electronics researchers from Estonia's TalTech Power Electronics Research Group and startup Ubik Solutions have developed a hybrid inverter solution that integrates a microinverter and power optimizer. The so-called Optiverter device was conceived in 2016 for applications in small- and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...