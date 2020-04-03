

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased in March, and producer price inflation decreased, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer prices increased 11.86 percent year-on-year in March, after a 12.37 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 11.85 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 40.19 percent annually in March. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services, and housing increased by 17.21 percent and 15.31 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.57 percent in March. Economists had expected a 0.55 percent increase.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 8.50 percent yearly in March, slower than 9.26 percent increase in February.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 13.25 percent annually in March and durable consumer goods prices rose 11.43 percent.



Prices for capital goods rose 9.99 percent and those of intermediate goods and energy gained by 7.04 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.87 percent in March.



