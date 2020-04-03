Den 18 oktober 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i ICTA AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till att Bolaget hade avtalat om att avyttra dess rörelsedrivande verksamhet. Den 2 april 2020 offentliggjorde ICTA ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett avtal om att förvärva samtliga aktier i Rolling Optics International AB (publ) genom en apportemission och därmed avser att etablera en ny verksamhet. Av pressmeddelandet framgår även att transaktionen föranleder en ny noteringsprocess och att Bolaget, villkorat av godkännande från Nasdaq Stockholm AB, därigenom kommer att byta marknadsplats från Nasdaq Stockholm till Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller på annat sätt planerar eller har genomgått en så genomgripande förändring av verksamheten eller organisationen så att emittenten framstår som ett nytt bolag. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen för aktierna i ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-kod SE0010520155, orderboks-ID 941). On October 18, 2019, the shares in ICTA AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had made an agreement to divest its operations. On April 2, 2020, ICTA published a press release with information that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Rolling Optics International AB (publ) through a non-cash issue, and thus intends to establish a new business. The press release also states that due to the transaction a new listing process is required, and that the Company, subject to approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB, thereby will change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm states that an issuer can be given observation status if the company has been subject to a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-kod SE0010520155, order book ID 941). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Bolagsövervakningen, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.