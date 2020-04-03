AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 02/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 13389.7288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 514495 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 56436 EQS News ID: 1014769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

