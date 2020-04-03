Anzeige
Freitag, 03.04.2020
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 10:22
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 2 April 2020 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =41.74p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 43.27p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 109.53p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 109.95p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 April 2020
