

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a calendar-adjusted 11.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.6 percent increase in January.



Sales of non-food products grew 10.7 percent and those of food, drinks and tobacco and automotive fuel increased by 11.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 10.9 percent annually in February, following a 7.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX