The global third-party chemical distribution market is poised to grow by USD 106.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Analysis Report by Type (Commodity chemicals and Specialty chemicals), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing focus on chemical distribution. In addition, the increasing emphasis on outsourcing distribution services is anticipated to boost the growth of the third-party chemical distribution market.

Economies in MEA and APAC are experiencing a rise in the demand for third-party chemical distribution. This is encouraging the emerging chemical industry to distribute chemicals to a broader target audience by partnering with channel distributors. The dependence on third-party distribution is further growing due to rising investments in the chemical industry. Third-party chemical distributors provide services such as inventory management, warehousing, waste procurement and waste disposal services to customers. Such partnerships in the chemical industry facilitate chemical distribution, which includes procurement, repackaging, logistics, transportation, sale of chemicals and their derivatives to various end-user industries. Thus, the growing focus on chemical distribution is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Companies:

Azelis group

Azelis group operates the business under various segments such as Application laboratories, Intelligent logistic solutions, Sampling services, and REACH customer service. The company provides highest quality products through brand names, such as Marcor, Chemroy, Ross Organic, ADAPCO, Glenn, Monson, and others.

Biesterfeld AG

Biesterfeld AG offers products through the following business units: Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie, Biesterfeld Performance Rubber, Biesterfeld International, and Others. The company caters to the needs of various end-user industries, including food and feed, automotive and transportation, coatings and construction, and others. They provide agro, industrial and specialty chemicals.

Brenntag AG

Brenntag AG operates under various business segments, namely EMEA, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company caters to the needs of various end-user industries, including water treatment, food and nutrition, pharma, cosmetics, and others.

HELM AG

HELM AG offers products through the following business segments: Chemicals, Fertilizer, Crop Protection, and Pharma. The company provides chemical derivatives such as ethyl acetate, hydrochloric acid, isobutanol, and others. They also offer chemicals for feedstocks such as triethylene glycol, propylene, and others.

IMCD NV

IMCD NV offers products through the following business segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company provides chemical distribution solutions to different end-use industries, such as lubricants, synthesis, coating and construction, pharma, food and nutrition, plastics, home care, personal care, and others.

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Commodity chemicals

Specialty chemicals

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

