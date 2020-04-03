The Winners of the 2020 World Finance Corporate Governance Awards have been Announced, Celebrating Responsible Organisations Across a Wide Range of Industries

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring 2020 issue of World Finance has been released, revealing the winners of the magazine's 2020 Corporate Governance Awards. Environmentalism, social responsibility and regulatory compliance are now mainstays of the business world but many companies go above and beyond, making ethical values more important than their profit margins.

This year's award winners received particular praise for their environmental ambitions, taking inspiration from organisations like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and individuals like Greta Thunberg. In addition, the Paris Agreement of 2016 continues to serve as a guiding force for corporate behaviour, reminding businesses that there remains plenty of work to be done if we are to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Among a retinue of worthy winners, Hong Kong's COSCO Shipping Ports stood out for its efforts to achieve sustainable growth, utilising energy-efficient mobile machinery and additional shore power terminals to help with the development of green ports. While in Norway, Aker Solutions received an award for its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its support for internationally accepted human and labour rights principles.

The previous twelve months have seen businesses increasingly move away from their long-standing focus on shareholders in favour of embracing stakeholder capitalism instead. Rising levels of inequality and a more ethically aware customer base are pushing businesses to take more responsibility for their actions. The firms celebrated at the 2020 World Finance Corporate Governance Awards are well aware of this and are acting decisively for the good of their employees, customers and wider society.

To learn more about the winners of the 2020 World Finance Corporate Governance Awards, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com