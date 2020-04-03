In a recent chat with pv magazine, Jason Tundermann - vice president of business development at U.S. trading advisory service LevelTen Energy - predicted a better-than-expected scenario for corporate clean-energy PPAs on the Old Continent. He said the net value of long-term PPA offers has not dropped dramatically, offering hope to corporate buyers.The Covid-19 pandemic might end up having a limited impact on the European market for power purchase agreements, according to Jason Tundermann, vice president of business development at US-based trading adviser LevelTen Energy. "When it comes to corporate ...

