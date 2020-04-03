Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 March to 2 April 2020
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|Trading Day
|ISIN
|Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|Weighted
average price
per day
|Market (MIC
Code)
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|27/03/2020
|FR0013230612
6,057
21.6229
|XPAR
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|30/03/2020
|FR0013230612
22,630
20.4545
|XPAR
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|31/03/2020
|FR0013230612
7,646
21.0316
|XPAR
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|31/03/2020
|FR0013230612
289
21.1
|CHIX
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|01/04/2020
|FR0013230612
17,730
21.0838
|XPAR
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|02/04/2020
|FR0013230612
20,497
21.2697
|XPAR
|TOTAL
74,849
20.9828
Contacts:
Tikehau Capital
