IntegraCall(R) announces a revolutionary update to its flagship whistleblower solution

HONG KONG and LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Flag Group, a leading compliance technology and due diligence firm, announced today that its AI-driven whistleblower platform, IntegraCall, has a new feature: IntegraCall Voice.

For over twenty years, companies have provided a series of telephone numbers in various countries for employees and vendors to report misconduct. The phone calls are forwarded to a main call centre staffed with call handlers who deal with the complaints, sometimes supported by a live translator, and then the complaints are recorded into a system.

Such a service can cost companies up to US$100,000 per annum. So, it was time for a complete overhaul.

In 2019, IntegraCall started the technology revolution in compliance reporting and whistleblowing by putting the power into the hands of the reporters, allowing them to use an app on their mobile phones.

'With the widespread use of smartphones in every single corner of the globe, there is hardly a person on Earth that our reporting system cannot reach. It was just so obvious to move to an app-first business,' said Jenna Kim, IntegraCall's Product Incubator.

IntegraCall has enhanced its reporting facilities by adding an AI-driven chatbot called 'Nicole'. Nicole allows callers to make reports in their own languages, and those reports can be immediately translated and added to a case management system in writing and as an encrypted recording without human intervention.

'With the technology of IBM Watson and Google Translate, our clients' employees, suppliers and partners can more simply report issues through the app. We have seen a significant improvement in Nicole's understanding of compliance and whistleblowers,' said Scott Lane, CEO of IntegraCall and The Red Flag Group. 'The revolution in compliance and whistleblowing reporting is now here.'

In May 2020, IntegraCall is taking another great leap in technology to release reporting using virtual landlines as an additional reporting mechanism. After calling a dedicated local phone number, users can speak with Nicole directly using IntegraCall Voice.

IntegraCall is available for demo and purchase through www.integracall.com for US$1 per employee per year, with caps for large companies with larger employee numbers.

