

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for February. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0798 against the greenback, 116.89 against the yen, 1.0533 against the franc and 0.8787 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



