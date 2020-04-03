CPhI & P-MEC China 2020 will join hands with P-Logi China 2020 and be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center in June

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide global vision and opportunities for the intelligent coordination between pharmaceutical enterprises and logistics service and equipment suppliers, P-Logi China 2020, organized by Informa Markets and CCCMHPIE and co-organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will focus on pharmaceutical logistics informatization and cutting-edge cold chain technologies together with Pharma Automation & Informatization Zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from June 22-24, 2020. It will continue to join hands with CPhI & P-MEC China 2020, which will welcome its 20th anniversary, to achieve an over 210,000 square meter exhibition area and attract more than 3,400 exhibitors and 75,000 visits of professionals.

The intelligent logistics system plays a role in pharma transportation through big data advantages. It can optimize daily distribution routes for enterprises and monitor the logistics vehicle status remotely in real time, etc. Unmanned vehicles and warehouses have greatly reduced the cross-infection risk for onsite operation. Accelerating the development of standardized and intelligent logistics system construction is now an inevitable trend for pharmaceutical enterprises and logistic companies to achieve new profit and development.

Promoting resource flow and intelligent pharmaceutical logistics innovation and development

The exhibits of P-Logi China will cover the whole pharmaceutical logistics industry chain, including logistics equipment and materials, intelligent logistics, storage equipment and materials, cold chain technology and materials, logistics transportation service, pharmaceutical third-party logistics, Internet of Things, and dangerous goods logistics.

Traditional and emerging logistic and storage equipment and service providers, including Qingtian, Sky Fortune, Supertech Cold Chain, MBS and Sungreen, etc., will present onsite. The exhibition will assist pharma enterprises in locating more suitable intelligent logistics solutions for supply chain system construction, integrated pharmaceutical logistics ecosystems, and supply chain efficiency, in order to achieve the healthy development of pharmaceutical logistics industry.

What's more, collocated conferences will be arranged during the show to gather experts and information, aiming to promote pharmaceutical cold chain standardization implementation, cold chain industry transformation and upgrade. The 6th Cold Chain Pharma Forum will invite industry experts to share their interpretation on Chinese and international regulations, policies and market trends, current policies influence such as "one-invoice system in pharma distribution", "4+7 centralized bidding mechanism", and "Vaccine Administration Law", etc. Discussions on topics such as pharmaceutical market and supply chain management, cold chain solutions, and cost control, etc., will also be carried out. The Forum will attract over 100 professionals from biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, cold chain transport industries, logistic and supply chain industry.

Visitor pre-registration is now open. Register now to save RMB100 onsite and boost the intelligent pharmaceutical logistics innovation and development.

For more information, visit the official website: http://www.p-logi.com/en-us/

Media contact: Jennifer, Jennifer.Yang@imsinoexpo.com, +86 021-33392533

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141217/At_Scene_Exhibition.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141218/Conferences_Activities.jpg