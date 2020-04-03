

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales rose for the first time in ten months in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.0 percent decrease in January.



Sales of ICT in specialized stores goods increased 12.0 percent annually in February and those of non-specialized stores and household equipment rose by 9.8 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods grew 3.2 percent and sales of other goods and automotive fuels rose by 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.7 percent in February.



