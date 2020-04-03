Technavio has been monitoring the travel and expense management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.49 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apptricity Corp., Basware Corp., DATABASICS Inc., Emburse, Expensify Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE (Concur), and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Integration of software with mobile apps will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integration of software with mobile apps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Travel and Expense Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment On-premises SaaS-based

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel and expense management software market report covers the following areas:

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Trends

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in the adoption of travel and expense management software among SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the travel and expense management software market growth during the next few years.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the travel and expense management software market, including some of the vendors such as Apptricity Corp., Basware Corp., DATABASICS Inc., Emburse, Expensify Inc., IBM Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE (Concur), and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the travel and expense management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel and expense management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel and expense management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel and expense management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel and expense management software market vendors

